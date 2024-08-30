OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Pedestrian struck by a transport truck in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood

    The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a collision involving a pedestrian and a truck on Rideau Street in Ottawa. (Cassie Aylward/CTV Morning Live) The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a collision involving a pedestrian and a truck on Rideau Street in Ottawa. (Cassie Aylward/CTV Morning Live)
    Share

    A pedestrian is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by the driver of a transport truck in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, according to police.

    Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Rideau Street, just west of King Edward Avenue, at 9:35 a.m. Friday.

    The Ottawa Police Service says the pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was transported to hospital in critical condition.

    Police cruisers blocked Rideau Street for more than three hours for the investigation.

    Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of the incident. You can contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2345.

