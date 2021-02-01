OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a male pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Hazeldean Road.

Police say it happened around 7p.m. in the 400 block of Hazeldean.

Police say there are road closures westbound at Hazeldean Road and Carbrooke Street. In addition, eastbound traffic on Hazeldean Road is being re-directed until further notice.

More to come…