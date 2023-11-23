OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Pedestrian hit by driver, pinned under vehicle in Vanier dies

    A pedestrian has died after being hit by a driver and pinned under a vehicle in Vanier on Nov. 23.

    Ottawa Paramedics say they were called to the scene of Montreal Road and Eglise Street just before 5 p.m. 

    Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene of the collision and found an elderly woman unconscious and under a vehicle.

    According to a post to social media by Ottawa Fire Services, several bystanders attempted to lift the vehicle up to alleviate pressure from the victim.

    Firefighters began cribbing the vehicle and the person was confirmed to have a pulse. The jaws of life were used to extricate the person just after 5 p.m. and was transferred to the care of paramedics.

    Paramedics say an adult female victim sustained critical injuries and required resuscitation at the scene.

    She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    In an update on Nov. 30, police confirmed the woman had died from her injuries.

    Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident.

    Roads in the area have reopened.

    The hit is the latest in a string of pedestrian-involved collisions by drivers in Ottawa, including a person who was struck by a vehicle and substained serious injuries in Ottawa's south-end on Tuesday morning.

    There have been five fatal collisions involving pedestrians in Ottawa so far since Oct. 2. It is the 11th pedestrian death by a vehicle so far this year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News