Pedestrian hit by driver, pinned under vehicle in Vanier dies

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a driver and pinned under a vehicle in Vanier on Nov. 23.

Ottawa Paramedics say they were called to the scene of Montreal Road and Eglise Street just before 5 p.m.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene of the collision and found an elderly woman unconscious and under a vehicle.

According to a post to social media by Ottawa Fire Services, several bystanders attempted to lift the vehicle up to alleviate pressure from the victim.

Firefighters began cribbing the vehicle and the person was confirmed to have a pulse. The jaws of life were used to extricate the person just after 5 p.m. and was transferred to the care of paramedics.

Paramedics say an adult female victim sustained critical injuries and required resuscitation at the scene.

She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In an update on Nov. 30, police confirmed the woman had died from her injuries.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident.

Roads in the area have reopened.

The hit is the latest in a string of pedestrian-involved collisions by drivers in Ottawa, including a person who was struck by a vehicle and substained serious injuries in Ottawa's south-end on Tuesday morning.

There have been five fatal collisions involving pedestrians in Ottawa so far since Oct. 2. It is the 11th pedestrian death by a vehicle so far this year.