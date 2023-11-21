OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Pedestrian treated for serious injuries after vehicle strike on Hunt Club Road

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

    A pedestrian is being treated with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's south-end on Tuesday morning.

    Ottawa Paramedics and Ottawa Police say the incident was called in at 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Hunt Club Road and Hawthorne Road.

    Paramedics say one adult was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The person is in stable condition at this time.

    Eastbound traffic on Hunt Club Road was momentarily reduced to one lane between Hawthorne and Last Mile Drive while the incident was cleared.

    All lanes have reopened.

    The hit is the latest in a string of pedestrian-involved collisions by drivers in Ottawa, including a 65-year-old who was struck and killed in Heron Gate on Nov. 7.

    There have been four fatal collisions involving pedestrians in Ottawa so far since Oct. 2.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News