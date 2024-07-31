Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's south end

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's south end.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Albion Road, between Rideau Road and Mitch Owens Road, just before midnight.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa the pedestrian, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ottawa Police Service continues to investigate.

Albion Road was closed for several hours while police investigated, with the road reopening just after 6 a.m.