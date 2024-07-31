OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's south end

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's south end.

    Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Albion Road, between Rideau Road and Mitch Owens Road, just before midnight.

    An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa the pedestrian, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The Ottawa Police Service continues to investigate.

    Albion Road was closed for several hours while police investigated, with the road reopening just after 6 a.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News
    [an error occurred while processing this directive]