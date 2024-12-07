New plan made to refloat cargo ship stuck in St. Lawrence River for two weeks

Officials say they have come up with a new plan to refloat a large cargo ship that ran aground in the St. Lawrence River two weeks ago after previous efforts to move the vessel were unsuccessful.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation said in a statement on Saturday afternoon that officials have reviewed and accepted a salvage plan for the Tim S. Dool, which got stuck near Morrisburg, Ont. on Nov. 23.

"Lightering operations are expected to begin by the end of the week of December 9, after all necessary resources have arrived on site," the corporation said.

The corporation did not say provide a timeline for the operation but said further updates will be provided when available.

Lightering is a process that reduces the load of a vessel to reduce its weight, commonly used to allow large ships to enter ports that do not accept fully loaded cargo ships.

Last week, three tugboats arrived from Quebec City after a near two-day journey to assist with refloating the 225-metre-long cargo ship, but efforts to move the ship fell short. Despite the setback, officials have reported no injuries or environmental damage.

The cause of the ship running aground remains unclear.

The Tim S. Dool is owned by the Algoma Central Corporation, a Canadian shipping company. The ship went into service in 1967 with a gross tonnage of 18,700.

The ship services the St. Lawrence River and the Great Lakes.

(CTV News Ottawa)