Part of Magee House in Hintonburg to be demolished
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 3:28PM EDT
A crane is now parked beside the Magee House in Hintonburg as the city moves to demolish part of the 144 -year old building.
After two days of consultations, engineers have decided to demolish the southwest corner of the building and part of the roof.
A decision on the rest of Magee House will come later.
The building partially collapsed on Tuesday night forcing the closure of a portion of Wellington Street .
There were no injuries.
Businesses in the area remain open.