

CTV Ottawa





A crane is now parked beside the Magee House in Hintonburg as the city moves to demolish part of the 144 -year old building.

After two days of consultations, engineers have decided to demolish the southwest corner of the building and part of the roof.

A decision on the rest of Magee House will come later.

The building partially collapsed on Tuesday night forcing the closure of a portion of Wellington Street .

There were no injuries.

Businesses in the area remain open.