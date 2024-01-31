Parrot sanctuary at risk of closure due to CEBA loan repayment

Some of the exotic birds at Parrot Partners Canada in Carleton Place can talk. But it's the owners of the bird sanctuary that want the government to listen.

Parrot Partners Canada identifies as the country's only professionally certified training, behaviour modification and rehabilitation centre for parrots.

But the business's founder, Judy Tennant, says the sanctuary is as at risk of closure with the repayment of the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loan.

"The CEBA loan is just the straw that's breaking the camel's back," Tennant told CTV News.

"The debt is $60,000."

Parrots are some of the most expensive pets to own and care for. Following the pandemic and amid high inflation, the sources of income for Parrot Partners has dried up.

"In terms of our boarding revenues, our event revenues and our training, all of our fee for services have not come back,” added Tennant.

Tennant says if an upturn in revenue does not take place, Parrot Partners will be forced to close in nine to 12 months.

"But we're going to fight like hell," she said.

In the event of closure, Tennant is most worried about the birds she cares for.

She says parrots are considered wild and exotic animals, meaning many shelters, humane societies and SPCA's will not take them in.

In that case, homes for all 55 birds at Parrot Partners would need to be found immediately.

"We really would have not met our goal in providing them a safety net for life. They will be shuffled from home to home," she added.

CEBA loan repayments are a hurdle many small businesses across Canada are facing following the Jan. 18 deadline imposed by the federal government.

"In December when we surveyed our members, 22 per cent of them said they would not be able to meet the deadline," said Christina Santini, director of National Affairs at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

The CFIB says the prospect of closure facing Parrot Partners is one that may impact thousands of other businesses.

"Over 200,000 will likely be in a situation where they need to make tough decisions and decide,” she said. “Do we quietly close our door? Do we declare bankruptcy? Do we just completely change our business model?"