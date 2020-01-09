Parliament Hill vigil to remember victims of Ukraine International Airlines crash
Debris is seen from a plane crash on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (AP Photos/Mohammad Nasiri)
OTTAWA -- A candlelight vigil will be held on Parliament Hill this evening to remember the 176 people killed in the Ukraine International Airlines crash in Iran.
Eight Ottawa residents were killed in the crash, including three students from the University of Ottawa and a student at Carleton University.
Tonight’s vigil will begin at 6 p.m.
The Ukraine Embassy in Ottawa says a Book of Condolence will be available to sign today from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The embassy is located at 310 Somerset St. West.
Flags at Carleton University and on the Peace Tower have been lowered to half-mast in memory of the victims of the crash.