OTTAWA -- A candlelight vigil will be held on Parliament Hill this evening to remember the 176 people killed in the Ukraine International Airlines crash in Iran.

Eight Ottawa residents were killed in the crash, including three students from the University of Ottawa and a student at Carleton University.

Tonight’s vigil will begin at 6 p.m.

The Ukraine Embassy in Ottawa says a Book of Condolence will be available to sign today from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The embassy is located at 310 Somerset St. West.

The Book of Condolence in memory of those who died in the terrible plane crash #PS752 in Tehran will be opened at the Embassy for public to sign tomorrow from 9 am to 6 pm — UKR Embassy in CAN (@UKRinCAN) January 8, 2020

Flags at Carleton University and on the Peace Tower have been lowered to half-mast in memory of the victims of the crash.

The flag on the Peace Tower will be flown at half-mast from now until further notice in memory of the victims of the plane crash in Tehran, Iran, on January 8, 2020. #SenCA #PS752 pic.twitter.com/ShvTeVFGBR — Senate of Canada (@SenateCA) January 8, 2020