OTTAWA -- The Parkdale Food Centre is preparing to reopen on Wednesday, just over a week after closing its doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 24, the community hub announced it was temporarily closing its doors to clients after a staff member fell ill. The Parkdale Food Centre says it was likely not a case of novel coronavirus, but it wanted to take the “greatest precaution possible.”

In a message on Twitter, the Parkdale Food Centre says it plans to reopen on Wednesday.

“In the current situation we can no longer accept donations of food from individuals.”

You can make a financial donation to the Parkdale Food Centre.

The Parkdale Food Centre serves an area west of downtown, bordered by Bayswater Avenue, Carling Avenue, Island Park Drive and the Ottawa River.

It typically serves about 100 households per week.