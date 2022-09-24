Parents frustrated as children’s cold and flu medication shortages continue

There are bare shelves across Eastern Ontario pharmacies as children’s Tylenol and Advil shortages continue to be an issue, here and across Canada.

“What am I supposed to do if he gets sick? With COVID it just makes things a lot scarier,” says new mom Alysha, adding that not having quick access to medications for her 10-month-old son Grayson makes her nervous.

“I don’t want to sit there and watch my son be sick and not having anything I can do to combat his temperature rising,” she says.

There’s a shortage of children’s cold and flu medications in both liquid and chewable forms.

Store shelves have been left empty, and those that do have it are limiting the amount people can buy.

Zachary Spicer says more needs to be done.

“We have friends who are going to the United States to get children’s Advil and Tylenol so it’s a concern,” he says.

He has a three-year-old sick at home. After visiting more than two dozen pharmacies, he says he got a bottle by knowing someone who had made the trip to the U.S.

“It should be a five-minute trip to the pharmacy,” he says. “These kids are at a stage where they get colds. They get sick. There’s COVID out there still.”

The Ontario Pharmacists Association says the shortage is driven by higher-than normal demand due to COVID-19 and cold and flu season. People are stocking up.

Pharmacist Cathy Walker says if your child wakes up sick in the middle of the night and you don’t have medication, keep them comfortable or take them to the emergency room if their fever is too high.

Walker warns to never substitute with an adult tablet without first talking to a doctor or pharmacist.

“The dose is so much different than an adult dose,” she explains. “The proper dose requires somebody who’s going to be absolutely sure the dose isn’t too high for the age and weight of the child.”