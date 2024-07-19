Ottawa Humane Society 'bursting with bunnies', declares July 21–27 'rabbit week'

The Ottawa Humane Society is offering people interested in adopting a pet rabbit discounts next week as the animal shelter is "bursting with bunnies."

The Humane Society says there are close to 40 rabbits in need of adoption.

“Incredibly, the number of rabbits available for adoption is still rising year-over-year,” said Stephen Smith, OHS senior manager of marketing and communications. “For the past three years, we’ve been up to our ears in bunnies.”

The OHS believes the bunny boom is likely related to online sellers offering unsterilized pets to unsuspecting buyers and by people who might be releasing rabbits into the wild.

“A few weeks ago, a rabbit was brought to the OHS after she was found on the side of the road in a garbage bag,” said Smith. “Not only was she abandoned, but she was pregnant and gave birth to eight rabbits in the home of one of our foster volunteers.”

From July 21 to 27, anyone adopting a rabbit from the OHS will receive a 20 per cent discount on their adoption fee, a free bag of hay, a Farm Boy gift card to provide the first week of fresh veggies for their new rabbit, and free access to the OHS’s new rabbit care webinar.

They will also get a new best friend, the OHS says.

"Rabbits are excellent pets," the OHS said in a news release. "They are smart, social and are comfortable in homes of all sizes. They can roam your home freely and can learn how to use a litter box."

Rabbits adopted from the OHS are already spayed or neutered.