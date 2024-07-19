Quebec Highway 307 to be closed into Friday evening near Cantley following crash

Police in western Quebec are warning drivers that a local highway between Cantley and Val-des-Monts will be closed well into Friday evening after a crash in the morning.

According to investigators, it appears a dump truck travelling south on Highway 307 near chemin des Cavernes got caught on some overhead hydro wires around 11:45 a.m. The driver kept going, eventually knocking down the hydro pole.

No one was hurt.

Hydro Quebec and Bell are on scene to perform repairs to their respective infrastructure and police say the expect the highway to be closed for several hours.

A detour is in place at chemin des Cavernes.

"We ask motorists to be patient and courteous," MRC des Collines police said. "We want everyone to get home safe and sound for the construction holiday."