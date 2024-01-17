Pair accused of selling tools stolen from Napanee, Ont. construction site

Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people following an investigation into a break-in at a Napanee, Ont. construction site.

About $20,000 worth of tools were stolen from a construction site on Dundas Street East in Napanee on Dec. 19, 2023.

On Monday, OPP received reports that someone was selling the stolen tools online. Police later arrested two people on Richard Street.

Douglas Wood, 35, of Belleville, and Rebecca Norman-Hill, 20, of Greater Napanee are each charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Norman-Hill is also charged with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Lennox & Addington County OPP said in a news release Wednesday that there was a slight increase in minor thefts in the region in 2023 and urged residents to take steps to protect their belongings this year.

"Ensure the safety of your possessions by either securing them or keeping them out of sight. Stay vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity to the police," OPP said. "Together, by securing our valuables and supporting one another, we can reverse this trend and send a message that our community stands united against theft."