

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa's French catholic school board says it appears an issue with the brakes aboard a school bus outside Lamoureux elementary school is most likely responsible for 15 kids being sent to CHEO Thursday morning.

Ottawa Paramedics say the children were nauseous, coughing and vomiting on the bus.

Paramedics stress the children are all in stable condition and were taken to CHEO for monitoring. The kids taken to the hospital are between 6 and 12 years old.

The conseils des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est says in a statement the parents of all affected children have been contacted. The kids who were not sent to hospital have resumed their school day as normal, but school staff will continue to keep an eye on them.

Ottawa Fire PIO Danielle Cardinal tells CTV News hazmat crews searched the bus, but didn't find any trace of any noxious substances.

"They did board the bus with air monitoring equipment," Cardinal said. "The technicians did confirm there was nothing significant on the bus or remaining on the bus so they were able to release the scene. They didn't have to escalate it to have area homes evacuated."

The school board says the smell from overheated brakes is the likely reason the kids got sick.

At least one child sent to CHEO has since returned to class, the CECCE says.

Ottawa Police had closed Kaladar Ave. from Brookfield Rd. E. to Dartmouth Ave. for the hazmat investigation, but have since cleared the scene.

With files from CTV's Christina Succi.