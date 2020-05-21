Outaouais sees spike in COVID-19 cases over past week
Published Thursday, May 21, 2020 4:09PM EDT
OTTAWA -- A 12th person has died of COVID-19 in the Outaouais.
The CISS de l’Outaouais provided no other details about the death on Thursday.
There has been 450 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in west Quebec. The majority of the cases are in Gatineau.
The CISSS de l’Outaouais says there has been 84 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region since May 14.
The increase is contributed to a relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions in Quebec and the request for people with symptoms associated with COVID-19 to be tested for the virus.
Health officials say 261 people have now recovered after testing positive for the virus.