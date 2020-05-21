OTTAWA -- A 12th person has died of COVID-19 in the Outaouais.

The CISS de l’Outaouais provided no other details about the death on Thursday.

There has been 450 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in west Quebec. The majority of the cases are in Gatineau.

The CISSS de l’Outaouais says there has been 84 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region since May 14.

The increase is contributed to a relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions in Quebec and the request for people with symptoms associated with COVID-19 to be tested for the virus.

Health officials say 261 people have now recovered after testing positive for the virus.