

CTVNews.ca Staff , CTV Ottawa





A woman from Ottawa who was jailed in Cambodia after being accused of “dancing pornographically” is happy to be home in Canada.

Jessica Drolet, 26, and another Canadian, Eden Kazoleas, 19, were among 10 foreigners arrested after a party in Siem Reap on January 25.

“i am happy to be back in Canada and look forward to going home very soon,” says Drolet.

Both arrived Friday evening at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

Kazoleas, who is from Drayton Valley, Alta., offered a prepared statement in which she thanked her lawyers, thanked Cambodian authorities and said she did not take part in any “pornographic dancing.”

Kazoleas said that she couldn’t go into details, but called the prison “terrifying.” She says, “I think the main reason it was so scary is (that) we didn’t speak the native language so we were often very confused about what was happening.”

She is thankful for going through the experience with Drolet. “As much as I wish she didn’t have to go through it, I couldn’t have done it without her.”

Drolet only gave a prepared statement. She thanked her lawyers and Cambodian authorities, saying she did not “intend to offend the Cambodian people.”

“Eden was my rock through it all and made things a little bit more bearable,” she added.

Drolet said travelers must to “be aware of the cultures of the countries that you’re going to. Be aware.”

It was a Canadian lawyer from Toronto who travelled to Cambodia to negotiate their release and return to Canada. She says the women were not in photos that were previously shared by the media. “Eden and Jessica did not participate in or encourage others to take photos or videos in the nude,” Tibollo says.

Drolet is said to return to Ottawa this weekend.