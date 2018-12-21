

An Ottawa woman running an online gift registry for tornado victims this Christmas is hoping the community will step in to finish off remaining orders.

Tanya Laughlin is running a registry online where she posts presents families have asked for.

Community members are able to order an item online through Amazon and ship directly to Laughlin.

So far Laughlin says she has distributed hundreds of gifts.

But there are more than 100 that need to be purchased.

“If there’s anyone hearing about this for the first time who is wondering how they can help – this is it,” Laughlin said.

Families in need say having their Christmas items taken care of by generous Canadians has been a huge relief.

“Normally we love shopping for Christmas – we love shopping for the kids,” said Jordan Woods.

“But this year the motivation wasn’t there for us and when this came up it was a blessing.”

The Woods family lost everything when their Dunrobin home was destroyed in September.

“We just can’t get over the generosity of people who don’t even know us,” he said.

Laughlin said she was inspired to start the program after witnessing a similar one in Florida following a hurricane.

“I immediately thought how cool would it be to be able to do this in my community, because I live in West Carleton, and actually get the families to hand pick the items,” Laughlin said.

Donation can be made by clicking here.