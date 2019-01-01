

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa welcomed its first newborn of 2019 at 12:47am.

Olivia Margaret Sabourin was born at the Queensway Carleton Hospital on at 12:47 Tuesday morning.

She weighs 7 lbs 1.5 oz.Mom and baby are doing well.

New mom Sandra Sabourin says, “She’s a little local celebrity. But she's our first baby so she is special no matter what.”

Dad Gregory is still taking it all in. “Obviously pretty happy. It was a bit of a stressful time yesterday... but it was good.”

The Sabourin’s were also surprised by the baby’s sex, deciding not to find out in advance. “We both thought it was a boy, so we were really surprised.”

Meanwhile Gatineau’s first baby of the year is also a little girl- Jade Lucie Morissette.

Mom Josée Millette says, “Never thought I would have baby of the year and it went really well. Mom and baby are doing well. And I am really excited.”

She was born at 4:16am weighing 8 lbs. 9 oz. She has 4 big sisters and one big brother.

Dad Pierre-Luc Morrissette says he is proud of both Jade and Josée and happy both are healthy and doing well.