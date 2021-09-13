OTTAWA -- Expect some entirely unremarkable weather in Ottawa this week, the last full week of summer before the calendar officially turns to fall next Wednesday.

The average high around this time of year is 20 C. Temperatures are expected to hover just above that before warming up near the end of the week.

On Monday, Environment Canada is calling for increasing cloudiness with a high of 21 C.

Tuesday, i's going to be sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon before there's a 40 per cent chance of showers in the late afternoon. The high will be 22 C with a humidex of 26.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22 C.

Things get slightly warmer after that. Thursday and Friday will see weather in the mid-20s, with Friday's high reaching 26 C.