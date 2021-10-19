Advertisement
Ottawa weather: Mild and sunny on Tuesday
Published Tuesday, October 19, 2021 7:24AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, October 19, 2021 7:49AM EDT

A cool morning will turn into a sunny and mild afternoon in the capital with above seasonal temperatures.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sun throughout the day and a high of 16 C. Some clouds and fog will roll in overnight and temperatures will drop down to 7 C.
Tomorrow, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 17 C. There is a chance of showers tomorrow night.
Expect rain on Thursday and a high of 12 C.