Cloudy gray skies in downtown Ottawa. (Photo by Marc-Olivier Jodoin on Unsplash)
OTTAWA -- Cloudy conditions continue in Ottawa through the weekend, with seasonal temperatures and a small chance of some morning flurries on Saturday.
Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes a 30 per cent chance of flurries Saturday morning with a risk of freezing drizzle, followed by a cloudy afternoon. Saturday's high is 1°C.
The sky is expected to clear overnight, as the temperature drops to a low of -6°C, but expect another cloudy day on Sunday.
Sunday's forecast high is -1°C.
Sunshine returns to the forecast on Monday, with a partly sunny day and a high of -4°C.
Tuesday is also expected to have a bit of sunshine with a high of -4°C.