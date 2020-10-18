Current conditions and forecast
OTTAWA -- Cloud cover has returned to the capital and it looks like it'll stick around for the next few days.
Environment Canada's forecast for Sunday, Oct. 18 is overcast, with a seasonal high of 12°C.
Late Sunday night and overnight into Monday morning, there's a 70 per cent chance of showers, but the mercury isn't expected to move much. The overnight low is 11°C, which is also Monday's daytime high.
Monday's forecast includes a 70 per cent chance of showers through the day with the temperature holding steady until the evening.
Showers continue Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday's forecast is cooler, 9°C for a high, with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Wednesday's outlook also includes showers.
A sunnier sky is expected on Thursday.