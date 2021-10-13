OTTAWA -- Don’t leave home without your umbrella because rain is in the forecast for Wednesday.

Environment Canada is calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers throughout the day with high of 22 C and a humidex of 26 C. Those temperatures are still well above the seasonal average for this time of year.

The showers are expected to continue into the evening with an overnight low of 14 C.

Thursday’s forecast is cloudy with high of 20 C. There is a chance of rain overnight into Friday.

Friday will see more rain with a high of 19 C.