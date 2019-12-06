OTTAWA -- Vigils will be held in Ottawa today to remember the victims of the Montreal Massacre.

On December 6, 1989, 14 women were killed by a man in the engineering school at Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique. Parliament has designated December 6 at the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

Canadian flags will fly at half-mast on the Peace Tower and at all Government of Canada buildings across the country.

A vigil will be held at 6 p.m. at the Women’s Monument at Minto Park on Elgin Street. Following the vigil, the Ottawa Women’s Event Network will present an Indigenous Panel at the National Arts Centre featuring guest speakers, drummers and a light dinner.

The University of Ottawa will hold a commemorative ceremony and vigil to honour the victims at 4:30 p.m.

The university will join 14 universities across Canada to pay tribute to the women who lost their lives 30 years ago by lighting a beam of light. The victims’ names will be projected onto the exterior wall of the STEM building.

Every year since 2014, the City of Ottawa illuminates the night sky with 14 beams of light, one for each victim of the shooting at Ecole Polytechnique.

Carleton University will commemorate the victims of the Montreal Massacre in the Tory Building foyer from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Speakers include: