International rugby comes to Ottawa's TD Place
More than 4,000 fans were in the TD Place stands Sunday as Canada’s senior men's 15s faced the Spanish Rugby Union. The match marked the first time Canada played a senior international test match at TD Place.
“I’m so envious of the guys right now,” said Al Charron, a Canadian rugby hall of famer who represented the country in four world cups. “I’m fortunate (to play) as long as I did, but these are big moments.”
Stepping onto the field in the nation's capital was special moment for player Conor Keys.
“I must have said hello and taken pictures with so many people I haven’t seen in many years,” said the 26-year-old who grew up in Stittsville. “You didn't used to get rugby in Canada and now with the popularity it's just awesome.”
Watching from the stands were Keys's former teammates from his days as part of the Barrhaven Scottish Rugby Football Club.
“It's been four years since I’ve seen him because he's been travelling so it's just a good time and it's a great day for rugby,” said Alex Moore.
Ottawa has played host to the sport many times in the past.
“We used to play in Twin Elm. Now we're in the Redblacks home, which is amazing,” said Rugby Canada director Gareth Reese.
Fans are hoping the appetite for rugby continues to grow in the city.
“I think it's growing a lot quicker than a lot of people think. The amount of people I’ve already seen has already surprised me,” said Moore.
“I think it's fantastic, the amount of kids that are here. Obviously there's a lot of support for our team, especially coming home,” said another fan who brought his daughter out to the game.
This match completes the senior men's 15s two-game summer fixture series, having played in Halifax last week. The team fell to Spain 57 to 34 and while it wasn't the win Team Canada was hoping for, playing in front of a home crowd was still rewarding.
“Obviously we wanted to win and I’m a little disappointed but it's hard to be when you have so much support,” said Keys.
