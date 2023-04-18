Ottawa Valley residents prepare for flooding
Residents along the Ottawa River in Renfrew County are preparing for what experts are expecting to be major flooding.
The Ottawa River Regulating Committee has issued flood warnings along the Ottawa River ranging from Lac Coulonge in Whitewater Region to Lac des Chats near Arnprior.
Major flood warnings have also be issued for Laurentian Valley, with minor flood warnings in Pembroke.
"We are anticipating levels like 2017," Neil Nicholson, mayor of Whitewater Region tells CTV News.
"We've dispatched sand piles out to some of the areas we know are high threat areas."
At this time, Nicholson anticipates flooding to affect 50 properties in the township located along the Ottawa River.
He says that could change depending on weather conditions, such as wind, effecting the river's waves and current, and rainfall, more of which is expected the coming weekend.
Flood levels in the area are expected to peak Wednesday through Friday.
"If we see the levels rise a little bit higher we will start to engage the community as a whole," says Nicholson.
"We will go to a community sand bag filling area and then look for assets outside the community to come in and help us fill sand bags en masse."
Residents in the area who monitor the river's levels each spring tell CTV News the river normally sits at 106-metres above sea level. Residents are getting current readings of 107.5-metres above sea level. They say levels of 108-metres were recorded during the 2017 floods.
"It's a modest level of concern. By comparison it's not the highest level but we're certainly aware of it," says Whitewater Region resident Kevin Abrams.
Abrams lives in a community near Westmeath, and battled through the flooding in 2017 and 2019.
Currently the roadway at the end of his driveway is covered by six inches of water. In 2019, he says that level reached eight feet.
"Obviously it doesn't look to be as bad as we've experienced in the past," he says. "But it's an unpleasant time of year for sure."
Nicholson advises residents to ensure their sump pumps are in working order and to move or tie down any items that may be damaged or swept away by floodwaters.
Having weathered worse storms, Abrams says sandbagging is their last line of defence.
"I don't think we're going to necessarily do any sandbagging this week. I think we'll see how the water looks and if it gets to the point where we have to, we will."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
FLOOD WARNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Opposition parties question Trudeau's winter vacation to Jamaica
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on the defensive on Tuesday over costs associated with, and the location of, his family's Christmas vacation in Jamaica, with opposition party leaders questioning his judgment and demanding more information about the trip.
Why a three-day weekend lifestyle can make you a much healthier person
A new study has found that three-day weekends can support more daily movement, less time sitting, and more sleep.
The Netflix password crackdown may finally be happening
Netflix began clamping down on password sharing in four additional countries earlier this year, but opted not to expand more broadly after it "found enough improvement opportunities" from early launches.
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in March
The latest Consumer Price Index from Statistics Canada shows prices of some staple food items rising more slowly, but remaining high year-over-year.
Fox, Dominion reach settlement over false U.S. election claims
Fox and Dominion Voting Systems reached a settlement Tuesday in the voting machine company's defamation lawsuit, averting a trial in a case that exposed how the top-rated network chased viewers by promoting lies about the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
'Time to move on,' minister says, as Senate debates passing Bill C-11 without further changes
Senators returned to the upper chamber on Tuesday and quickly began debating a motion that would see the Senate accept Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act, without insisting on further changes -- as the minister responsible tells them, 'it's time to move on.'
Almost two-thirds of products in these 4 key grocery store departments come in plastic packaging: report
A new report suggests that almost two-thirds of products across four key departments in Canada’s grocery stores are packaged in plastic.
With a fraction of promised 2 billion trees planted, minister says pledge 'a marathon... not a sprint'
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson is kicking off the 2023 tree-planting season with an announcement that the federal government and B.C. have reached an agreement to plant more than 37 million trees in the province in the next two years, but the government remains far from reaching its goal of two billion trees in this decade.
Montreal-area mayor discloses she was sex assault victim of ex-PQ member Harold LeBel
The mayor of a Montreal suburb publicly revealed herself Tuesday as the victim of ex-Parti Quebecois legislator Harold LeBel, who was sentenced to eight months in prison after sexually assaulting her in 2017 when they were both PQ members.
Atlantic
-
Premier calls for silent reflection to mark anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking people to pause for a moment of silence today at noon and again on Wednesday to remember the 22 people killed three years ago during the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
Crandall University brings in independent investigator following sexual harassment allegations
Following an open letter to Crandall University earlier this month regarding alleged sexual harassment on campus, the university board has announced it will be hiring an independent investigator to look into the claims.
-
Water levels expected to reach flood stage Wednesday in Gagetown, Fredericton
New Brunswick’s River Watch is predicting water will reach flood levels for several communities in the province this week.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Science Centre will be moved to Ontario Place, Doug Ford says
The Ontario Science Centre will have a new home along Toronto’s waterfront. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday at the location of the new development.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES | New Ontario Place renderings just dropped. Here's a look at the plans
The province is showing off its new renderings of the public spaces at the future site of Ontario Place. Here's a sneak peek.
-
Family misses out on $12K dream vacation after typo on airline ticket
An Ontario family planned their first major trip together to Cuba in February, but missed the vacation because of a typo of a single letter on one of their airline tickets.
Montreal
-
Quebec waterways 'stable' as lower than expected rainfall reduces flood risk
Public safety officials in Quebec say they're hoping for the best but preparing for the worst as the province's spring flooding season begins.
-
Some 200 long-term care residents forced to move from troubled Montreal facilities
After seven months of trusteeship, the regional health authority for the West Island has decided to move all 200 residents out of the Floraries long-term care facilities in Lasalle and Lachine.
-
Montreal-area mayor discloses she was sex assault victim of ex-PQ member Harold LeBel
The mayor of a Montreal suburb publicly revealed herself Tuesday as the victim of ex-Parti Quebecois legislator Harold LeBel, who was sentenced to eight months in prison after sexually assaulting her in 2017 when they were both PQ members.
Northern Ontario
-
Hundreds attend Bracebridge truck rally, multiple charges laid
Several motorists face charges following a rally in Bracebridge over the weekend.
-
Here's where to expect picket lines in the event of a PSAC strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.
-
Flood warning in effect for parts of Greater Sudbury, North Bay
The rapidly melting snow in the area has prompted Conservation Sudbury to issue a flood warning for the Vermilion River and Lower Junction Creek.
London
-
Arrest made in Wortley Village café fire
A London man has been arrested and charged in relation to the fire in Wortley Village. Sean Moyles, 20, has been charged with arson with disregard to human life and arson causing damage to property.
-
Charge laid after multi-vehicle collision sends 3 to hospital
UPDATE I A driver is facing a careless driving charge after a three-vehicle collision south of London, Ont. on Monday afternoon sent three people to hospital.
-
Driver crashes into Lucan, Ont. chiropractor clinic
No injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a building in Lucan on Tuesday afternoon, according to Middlesex County OPP.
Winnipeg
-
Partial female remains found along Red River; Winnipeg police looking for help in identifying victim
WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing for viewers. Winnipeg police need help identifying remains found in Point Douglas near the Red River over the weekend.
-
Group crossing border called 911 suffering from cold, Minnesota sheriff says
Nine people were detained and one was missing after trying to walk across the Canada-United States border in the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Minnesota sheriff says.
-
Winnipeggers 'ghosted' after buying fraudulent tickets to Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties: police
The Winnipeg police are warning the public about fraudulent tickets being sold to the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties.
Kitchener
-
How to file your taxes if CRA strikes: Advice from an expert
With just two weeks to go until the tax deadline, 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency employees are set to walk off the job if a deal with the government isn’t reached by 9 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Real deal or sneaky swap? Ontario researchers working on tool to test maple syrup purity
How do you know if your maple syrup is pure? Ontario researchers are working on a tool to identify sugary swaps.
-
Police investigating threats found in Cambridge high school bathroom
Waterloo regional police say they’re investigating more threats found inside a washroom at St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School in Cambridge.
Calgary
-
'Like a second mother': Friends and patients mourn doctor killed in murder-suicide
Patients of a Calgary doctor killed in an apparent murder-suicide are expressing their horror and grief upon learning of her death.
-
New photo shows suspect vehicle in fatal shooting at Kensington Safeway
Calgary homicide detectives are hoping to locate a vehicle thought to be involved in the shooting death of a man outside the Kensington Safeway last week.
-
Suspect in custody after car taken on joyride through Morley school
Cochrane RCMP have arrested one person after a sedan was driven into a school on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation last week.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. nurses detail 'chaos and crisis' at one of province's busiest hospitals
A nurse working in the emergency room of one of Saskatchewan's largest hospitals says she is "praying" nothing tragic happens as staff and resources are stretched to the limits.
-
Sask. 'medicine man' accused of sexually assaulting patients is close to withdrawing guilty plea
Following a messy exchange between lawyers, a Saskatchewan man is one step closer to withdrawing his guilty plea.
-
Saskatoon fire knocks out power in some neighbourhoods
A power pole fire knocked out electricity in some Saskatoon neighbourhoods on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton proposes changes to Capital Line South LRT project to cut costs
The city is looking at scaling back plans for the Capital Line South LRT expansion as a result of inflation, supply chain issues, and labour costs.
-
Edmonton Valley Zoo employee bitten by Burmese python 'doing well' in hospital
A Burmese rock python at the Edmonton Valley Zoo bit a worker Tuesday morning.
-
Driver going 118 km/h in 60 km/h zone had 2 children in the vehicle: police
A driver going double the speed limit with two young children in the vehicle is one of more than 1,500 people nabbed during a recent traffic blitz, Edmonton police say.
Vancouver
-
Shooting near college, courthouse sends 1 man to hospital, 2 arrested: New Westminster police
A shooting in downtown New Westminster Tuesday afternoon resulted in one man being taken to hospital and two people being taken into police custody.
-
Police seek assistance in locating missing Mission teen
The Mission RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old who was last seen on Sunday, April 16.
-
Blood drive in memory of woman who died of breast cancer held in 3 Canadian cities Tuesday
A blood drive is being held across Canada Tuesday in memory of Nicole Steffan, a woman who lost her life to breast cancer in January.
Regina
-
Sask. nurses detail 'chaos and crisis' at one of province's busiest hospitals
A nurse working in the emergency room of one of Saskatchewan's largest hospitals says she is "praying" nothing tragic happens as staff and resources are stretched to the limits.
-
Leaked SHA memo 'muzzling' doctors and nurses trying to speak up, official Opposition claims
A leaked confidential memo issued to provincial health care workers is silencing voices in the system, the official Opposition claims.
-
Snowfall and winter storm warnings issued as Colorado Low expected to impact southern Sask.
A Colorado Low could potentially bring upwards of 40 centimetres of snow to parts of southern Saskatchewan from Tuesday afternoon until Thursday.