Ottawa to introduce new 'Night Mayor' today
The city of Ottawa will introduce the new 'night mayor' this morning, the individual tasked with helping to shape the city's nightlife and shake off the image as the 'town that fun forgot.'
The Nightlife Commissioner will lead the 'Nightlife Commissioner's Office,' working with businesses, city officials, regulators and the public to develop and implement a plan to support Ottawa's 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. economy.
The job comes with a $112,000 a year salary.
According to the job posting, the 'Nightlife Commissioner' will "serve as an ambassador and facilitator of the city’s nightlife economy and lead the implementation of the Nightlife Economy Action Plan that aims to develop a foundation from which Ottawa can build on its competitive strengths and address challenges in the development and delivery of nightlife infrastructure, amenities, and experiences."
City officials would not say how many people applied for the new commissioner's position at Ottawa City Hall.
Council approved the new Ottawa Nightlife Economy Action Plan last year, focusing on leisure, live entertainment and cultural activities during the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. period, and looking beyond just bar and restaurant activity. The strategy will focus on "safety, cultural tourism/industry initiatives, economic development and commercial vibrancy."
The first phase of the action plan includes promoting city-wide and neighbourhood-by-neighbourhood participation of residents, visitors and businesses in the nightlife economy. Phase 2 in 2024 to 2026 will include establishing a Nightlife Ambassador Council and developing a city-wide Nightlife Safety and Security Plan for nightlife workers and participants.
New York City launched an Office of Nightlife in 2017, while Washington, D.C. first appointed a 'night mayor' in 2018. Amsterdam, London, England, and Prague are among the cities around the world with a 'night mayor.'
The city of Toronto has a Night Economy Ambassador, while Vancouver has announced plans for a new 'Night Office' to reimagine the city's nightlife and boost the hospitality sector.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Travel warnings: Here's what Canadians should know this summer
With the summer travel season approaching, the government of Canada has issued advisories or warnings for Canadians who are heading to certain destinations.
Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga byelection to become next mayor
Longtime councillor and MP Carolyn Parrish won Mississauga's mayoral race Monday night, beating out a crowded field of contenders for the top job.
Stanley Cup: Rodrigues scores twice in third to lift Panthers over Oilers in Game 2
Evan Rodrigues scored back-to-back third period goals, including the winner, as the Florida Panthers won Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final 4-1 over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.
Murder trial begins for man accused of killing teen bystander during B.C. gang shooting
Dressed in a navy blue suit, Kane Carter stood tall in the prisoner’s box and calmly entered not guilty pleas to the three charges against him in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver Monday.
Musk warns that he will ban Apple devices at his companies if OpenAI is integrated into iOS
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he would ban Apple devices at his companies if the iPhone maker integrates OpenAI at the operating system level.
Man who lit woman on fire aboard Toronto bus not criminally responsible for her death: lawyers
The man charged with killing a woman by lighting her on fire on a TTC bus two years ago admitted to causing her death, but should not be found criminally responsible due a diagnosis of schizophrenia, prosecutors and defence counsel argued at the outset of his trial in Toronto.
Ryan Reynolds and his mom were in the audience at The View. Here's why.
Ryan Reynolds' mom Tammy set the PVR at her Vancouver home to record The View before she even knew she would appear on Monday's episode with her superstar son.
Kia to recall 20,000 SUVs in Canada over fire risk, owners urged to park outside
Kia will recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk and owners of 2020 to 2024 models are urged to park outside.
Freeland presents capital gains proposal to Parliament, setting up key vote
Chrystia Freeland presented her promised capital gains proposal to Parliament on Monday, setting the stage for a key vote as the Liberals try to wedge the Conservatives on the contentious tax proposal.
Atlantic
-
Convicted N.B. killer denied parole after review; sister of victim 'absolutely shocked'
The man convicted for the 1987 murder of a Moncton teenager has again been denied parole after a request to review his case.
-
Cole Harbour man, 76, charged with murder: N.S. RCMP
A 76-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., man has been charged with murder following a homicide investigation on Sunday afternoon.
-
N.B. RCMP officer charged with criminal offences
A New Brunswick RCMP officer is facing criminal offence charges.
Toronto
-
-
RECAP: Chow and Ford congratulate Parrish following Mississauga win
Mississauga residents are heading to the polls today for a mayoral byelection that was made necessary following the resignation of Bonnie Crombie in January.
-
3 people stabbed in east Toronto, including suspect who was arrested at the scene: police
Three people have been taken to the hospital, including a suspect, following a stabbing in Toronto’s east end on Monday night, say paramedics.
Montreal
-
2 Montreal fire service employees suspended in wake of fiasco over terrace closures on Grand Prix weekend
Two employees with the City of Montreal's fire service have been suspended following the controversial closing of restaurant terraces on Peel Street during Grand Prix weekend.
-
PWHL Montreal selects American defender Cayla Barnes in 1st round of 2024 Draft
As expected, Canadian forward Sarah Fillier was the first player selected in the second Professional Women's Hockey League draft in history on Monday night. For their part, Montreal turned to a defender with their first selection, but not necessarily the one some observers had anticipated.
-
Laval woman with health condition faces eviction over dog trained to help her function
A Laval woman is facing eviction because of her dog as she faces a long journey to try and get the animal certified. Lisa Smith suffers from ankylosing spondylitis, a condition that causes spinal inflammation. She said she wouldn't be able to function without her dog, Kenya.
Northern Ontario
-
Here is what two North Bay mothers want you know about scoliosis
June is national Scoliosis Awareness month and two North Bay families are sharing their stories to help others understand the disease of the spine.
-
Former teacher avoids jail time for historical sexual assaults involving young students
A retired teacher out of York Region convicted of historical crimes involving elementary school students will not spend time behind bars.
-
Body of missing man found after canoes capsize in northwestern Ontario
The body of a 25-year-old American man has been found after two canoes capsized in northwestern Ontario last week, provincial police say.
Windsor
-
'Suspicious' vacant house fire in east Windsor under investigation
The Windsor Police Arson Unit has deemed a residential fire in east Windsor suspicious and has launched an investigation.
-
Road reopens following motorcycle crash at Wyandotte St. and Pierre Ave. intersection
Windsor police have reopened the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Pierre Avenue following a collision involving a motorcycle.
-
Union representing Canadian border agents moves strike deadline to Friday at midnight
The union representing more than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency employees says workers are set to strike on Friday if a deal is not reached with the federal government by then.
London
-
'Next-level kind of hate': Alleged hate-driven arson concerning for Muslims and police
As London, Ont. police continue to search for a suspect, concern is growing over an arson Saturday.
-
Former girlfriend of the accused testifies at murder trial
The former girlfriend of Boris Panovski testified about some peculiar activity by the accused in the days surrounding the shooting death of a Toronto-area businessman.
-
'Enhanced safety and security measures' at Western University's spring convocation amid pro-Palestinian protest concerns
The first spring convocation ceremony was held inside Western University’s Alumni Hall Monday morning.
Kitchener
-
First-year students wait and worry over residence approval at University of Guelph
Many incoming first-year students at the University of Guelph were told last week that they wouldn’t have a guaranteed spot in residence next fall. The situation got a little clearer on Monday.
-
Ont. woman says all belongings inside storage unit destroyed by rat infestation
A Cambridge, Ont. woman wants to be reimbursed after rats destroyed all of her belongings which were kept inside a storage unit.
-
WRPS spent nearly 18,000 hours responding to calls near shelters and encampments in 2023
A report going before the Waterloo Regional Police Services Board on Wednesday outlines how much time officers have spent responding to calls related to homelessness.
Barrie
-
Unexpected staffing shortage leading to temporary closures of Collingwood hospital OB unit
An unexpected staffing shortage forced the temporary closure of the obstetrics unit at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital on Monday.
-
Fire officials warn of rising lithium-ion battery fires
Fire officials in Simcoe County and across the country are warning of a rapid increase in lithium-ion battery fires.
-
Woman charged after being struck by Barrie police cruiser while crossing street
An 18-year-old woman was charged after running across a street and being struck by an oncoming police vehicle in Barrie over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Lawyers make closing arguments in the trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki
Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s defence lawyers have argued the accused had a history of schizophrenic delusions culminating in ‘catastrophic circumstances,’ while Crown prosecutors say the killings of four vulnerable Indigenous women were driven by Skibicki’s racist views and deviant sexual urges.
-
'A wonderful man': Family of Winnipeg cyclist killed in hit-and-run speaks out
The family of a 61-year-old cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run last week is speaking out, saying they want him to be remembered for how he lived, not just how he died.
-
Demonstrators shut down Winnipeg street at conclusion of Skibicki trial
Dozens of demonstrators briefly shut down the intersection outside the Manitoba Law Courts Monday, following final submissions in the trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
Calgary
-
Boil water advisory lifted for Bowness as water main repair work continues
Alberta Health Services has lifted the boil water advisory for the Calgary community of Bowness.
-
-
Well-known white grizzly bear dies after collision on Trans-Canada
A well-known white grizzly bear often seen near the Trans-Canada Highway has died after being hit by a vehicle.
Edmonton
-
-
Dangerous offender designation hearing underway for man with history of pedophilia
A hearing is underway to determine if a man with a history of sexual offences against children should be designated a dangerous offender.
-
Edmonton police investigate early Monday death in McCauley
Edmonton police are investigating the death of a man early Monday morning in central Edmonton's McCauley neighbourhood.
Regina
-
Injuries reported following crash involving school bus near Rockglen, Sask.
Assiniboia RCMP are currently investigating a crash involving a school bus and SUV near the community of Rockglen, Sask.
-
Advocates noticing rise in homelessness as city council set to discuss permanent emergency shelter
There has been a significant increase in people living on the streets in downtown Regina. It comes as city council prepares to discuss the proposed location for a permanent emergency shelter.
-
University of Regina and women's hockey coach Sarah Hodges 'mutually agree to part ways'
The University of Regina and the coach of its women's hockey team have "mutually agreed to part ways" according to the school.
Saskatoon
-
'Must've been a mistake': Accused Sask. killer Greg Fertuck says he didn’t mean to apply for a mistrial
A man on trial for murder said he mistakenly applied for a mistrial.
-
City reviewing security measures after knifepoint robbery at Saskatoon campground
Some security changes could be on the way at Saskatoon’s Gordie Howe Campground after an armed robbery last week where a camper was held at knifepoint.
-
Vancouver
-
Murder trial begins for man accused of killing teen bystander during B.C. gang shooting
Dressed in a navy blue suit, Kane Carter stood tall in the prisoner’s box and calmly entered not guilty pleas to the three charges against him in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver Monday.
-
The Last Word
The Last Word Mike McCardell returns to CTV with touching tribute
CTV News Vancouver is delighted to welcome back Mike McCardell and his beloved Last Word.
-
10 displaced after intentionally set fire in Vancouver SRO: officials
Ten people have been displaced after a fire was intentionally set at a single-room occupancy building in Vancouver Monday morning, according to officials.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman, dog attacked by cougar in Vancouver Island provincial park
A helicopter was sent to rescue hikers and their dogs after a cougar attack in a Vancouver Island provincial park over the weekend, according to officials.
-
'It's such a tremendous relief': Youth shelter coming to the City of Duncan
An emergency shelter for vulnerable youth is coming to the Cowichan Valley, officials announced Monday.
-
Child, dog among swamped kayakers rescued by U.S. Coast Guard off San Juan Islands
There was a rescue at sea over the weekend off the San Juan archipelago, when a group of kayakers’ boats got swamped in choppy waters.
Kelowna
-
93-year-old woman pushed into path of moving bus: Penticton RCMP
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
-
Firefighters quickly extinguish Okanagan Falls brushfire
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.