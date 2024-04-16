Ottawa to host Ironman Triathlon in 2025

The city of Ottawa will be hosting the 2025 Ironman Canada Triathlon in 2025.

It will be the first full-distance Ironman event to be held in Ottawa. The event is scheduled to take place Aug. 3, 2025.

"We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with Ottawa and bring Ironman Canada-Ottawa, one of our most historic race franchises, to the Canadian capital," said Keats McGonigal, Vice President, North America Operations for The Ironman Group in a news release. "Ottawa offers the quintessential Canadian race environment with a plethora of outdoor activities, great weather and a mosaic of culture all nestled at the very seat of government. Ironman Canada has played a prominent role in the history of Ironman and will continue with the expansion to Ottawa. We are enthusiastic and excited to see what futures hold here in Ottawa, Ontario."

The triathlon will begin at Britannia Beach, with a 3.8-kilometre two-loop swim in the Ottawa River.

Ironman Ottawa Swim Course (Ironman Canada/supplied)

From there, the 180-km bike portion will run along NCC and city roads, including the Kichi Zibi Mikan, the Queen Elizabeth Driveway, Laurier Avenue, Nicholas Street, Sussex Drive, and the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway. Roads will be closed to traffic for the event.

Finally, the marathon run will begin at Parliament Hill, run along Wellington Street before looping to head south on Colonel By Drive alongside the Rideau Canal to Hog's Back and then back up the Queen Elizabeth Driveway to Parliament Hill.

"I am thrilled to welcome the Ironman Canada competition to Ottawa," said Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe. "I love this city and so will you. There are so many triathletes in Ottawa. And it's an absolutely stunning and beautiful place to swim, bike and run. It's also the perfect location for outdoor adventures and world class events, especially an event as prestigious as Ironman Canada. Ottawa is a great place for this amazing competition. Everyone from athletes to families, friends and fans will have an amazing race experience here. I look forward to seeing everyone here in August 2025."

General registration opens April 22 on the Ironman website.

Turn by turn directions

Bike course

Head southeast on Greenview Ave

Turn left onto Carling Ave

Take the ramp onto Kichi Zibi Mikan East

Stay on parkway until it turns into Wellington St

Turn Right onto Lyon St

Turn Left onto Laurier Ave W

Take Ramp onto Queen Elizabeth Driveway and head south

Turn Right onto Queen Elizabeth Pl towards Wilton Crescent and Bank St

Turn Right onto Wilton Crescent

Turn Right onto Bank St

Turn Right onto Echo Dr

Turn Right onto Colonel By Dr and head north

Colonel By Dr ends and becomes Sussex Dr – Continue North on Sussex Dr

Sussex Dr continues along the Ottawa River and turns into Princess Ave

Princess Ave becomes Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier Pkwy

Stay on Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier Pkwy until it ends at Regional Rd 48/St Joseph Blvd where you will U-Turn prior to the intersection.

Stay on Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier Pkwy west until its Princess Ave, and then Sussex Dr again into Ottawa

Right onto Wellington St

Continue on Wellington St until it turns back into Kichi Zibi Mikan West

Stay on Kichi Zibi Mikan until the yet to be determined exact turn around point approx. near Deschênes Rapids Lookout and begin your second or final loop.

Repeat these steps above until you return to our transition area for the final time and dismount.

Exact transition area is still being determined and right now it shows on Wellington St. This remains to be determined but it will be in and around this general area within 800 meters.

Ironman Ottawa bike course (Ironman Canada/supplied)

Run course

Head west on Wellington St

Use the Wellington St Underpass to access Commissioner St

Turn left onto Commissioner St

Right onto Wellington St

Right on Colonel By Dr- Stay on Colonel By Dr all the way down to Hogs Back Rd

Turn around just before Hogs Back Rd and head North

Turn Right onto the ramp up to Bronson Ave

Turn Left onto Bronson Ave

Turn Left onto Lakeview Terrace

Turn Right onto Queen Elizabeth Driveway

Queen Elizabeth Driveway turns into Prince of Wales Dr

Turn around at Prince of Wales Dr and NCC Scenic Driveway (exact turn around will be adjusted here to make the exact distance and may be before or after the roundabout)

Head North on Prince of Wales Dr

Prince of Wales Dr turns into Queen Elizabeth Driveway

Stay on Queen Elizabeth Driveway until Hawthorne Ave

Turn right onto Hawthorne Ave

Turn left onto Colonel By Dr

Turn left onto Wellington St

Continue on Wellington until turn around to start second loop

Follow steps above to complete second loop

Finish line is currently planned on the beautiful and historic Wellington St.

Athletes will notice the bike, run and finish are all planned for Wellington St. Ironman has different versions of the plan still being vetted out and will have updates as it completes those discussions.

Ironman Ottawa Run Course (Ironman Canada/supplied)