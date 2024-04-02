OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Mayor Sutcliffe to join trade mission to London, run in marathon

    Mayor Mark Sutcliffe speaking to CTV News. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa) Mayor Mark Sutcliffe speaking to CTV News. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Mayor Mark Sutcliffe will be joining officials with Ottawa Tourism and Invest Ottawa for a trip to London, England this month, promoting Ottawa as a tourism destination and running in the London Marathon.

    In a posting on social media Tuesday morning, Sutcliffe announced plans for what he called a "quick but busy and impactful trip!"

    "I'm very excited that later this month I will be joining a Team Ottawa mission to London organized by Ottawa Tourism and with the participation of Invest Ottawa and Run Ottawa," Sutcliffe said.

    "We'll be hosting a series of events, promoting tourism to Ottawa, meeting with companies that do business in Ottawa, marketing Ottawa Race Weekend, and possibly signing a deal or two."

    The mayor is an avid runner, completing 40 marathons since 2004. Sutcliffe ran in the Berlin Marathon last September, finishing in a time of 3:51:42.

    The London Marathon is set for April 21, and is the second-largest annual road race in the UK. More than 48,000 runners participated in the run last year.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News