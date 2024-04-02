Mayor Sutcliffe to join trade mission to London, run in marathon

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe will be joining officials with Ottawa Tourism and Invest Ottawa for a trip to London, England this month, promoting Ottawa as a tourism destination and running in the London Marathon.

In a posting on social media Tuesday morning, Sutcliffe announced plans for what he called a "quick but busy and impactful trip!"

"I'm very excited that later this month I will be joining a Team Ottawa mission to London organized by Ottawa Tourism and with the participation of Invest Ottawa and Run Ottawa," Sutcliffe said.

"We'll be hosting a series of events, promoting tourism to Ottawa, meeting with companies that do business in Ottawa, marketing Ottawa Race Weekend, and possibly signing a deal or two."

The mayor is an avid runner, completing 40 marathons since 2004. Sutcliffe ran in the Berlin Marathon last September, finishing in a time of 3:51:42.

The London Marathon is set for April 21, and is the second-largest annual road race in the UK. More than 48,000 runners participated in the run last year.