Ottawa student charged with hate crimes for emails to another student

An Ottawa student is facing criminal charges after allegedly sending hate messages to another student last fall.

Police say in September and October, the student sent hateful emails to another student motivated by sexual orientation.

Last week, police charged the student who sent the messages with counselling suicide, criminal harassment and mischief.

The student cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Police said they will appear in court at a later date.

Police said the school is in the 1500 block of Tenth Line Road in Ottawa's east end.

The only school in that address range is Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School. CTV News has reached out to the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board for more details.