The Ottawa Senators have avoided arbitration with forward Mark Stone and signed him to a one-year, $7.35 million deal on Friday.

The deal came just as the team and restricted free agent were scheduled to have a hearing to determine Stone's contract for the 2018-19 season. According to reports, Stone was asking for $9 million in arbitration, while the team countered with $5 million.

With the signing, the Winnipeg-native can now become a free agent next summer.

Last season, Stone tied for the team's lead in scoring, notching 20 goals and earning a career-high 42 assists for 62 points. He has scored 20 or more goals in each of his four full NHL seasons.