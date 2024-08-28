Ottawa Senator Tyler Kleven surprises kids at youth hockey camp

It's not every day that a professional hockey player turns up at a kids' summer hockey camp.

But Ottawa Senators defenceman Tyler Kleven may have made some new fans when he made a surprise appearance at the Bell Sensplex Wednesday.

"I loved going to these camps growing up, and to be with all my friends and to meet a pro hockey player, I bet that would be pretty cool," Kleven told CTV News. "I'm glad I could fill that role."

Kleven helped create some unforgettable memories for campers, who return to school next week, by signing autographs, answering questions, and offering advice.

"It was really cool," said 8-year-old Jaxon Wolczanski. "It's my first time seeing a Sens player in real life."

"It was really fun, I actually really enjoyed it," added 11-year-old camper Chase Greenhorn. "I wish I could do it again."

"They're the kids' role models," said Nick Beaudette, manager of youth and hockey development programs at the Bell Sensplex.

"So having him come out and the kids interacting with them and asking some hard hitting questions for him about tips and tricks to get better and stuff like that was just awesome to see."

Kleven has played just 17 games with the Senators over the past two seasons. This year there is an expectation Kleven will play a much bigger role among the team's defensive core.

"I think I've proven that I can play in the NHL with my 17 games. I think that the Ottawa Senators need a physical, shut down defenseman that, you know, has size and can skate. And I think that I fill that role."

He's hoping appearances like Wednesday's will become more frequent as he intends to properly introduce himself to Sens fans this season.

"I hope to keep growing the Ottawa Senators and my name, and I can do that by showing up to these camps and meeting a lot of kids."

Kleven describes himself as a happy guy, who wants to support the Senators whichever way he can in their quest to return to the playoffs this season.

"I want to help this team get better. I'm a team first guy, and I want to grow the Ottawa Senators and push to the playoffs. That's what we all want, to get a Stanley Cup someday. So that's what I'm going to do."