Ottawa sees record-breaking temperature Wednesday
It is unseasonably warm in Ottawa today and the temperature climbed to a record-breaking high.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 22 C and a humidex of 25 degrees. The current record for Oct. 26 is 22.8 C set back in 2012.
At 1 p.m., a temperature of 23.4 C was recorded at the Ottawa Airport with a humidex of 28.
It will be mainly cloudy today with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle this morning. It will be windy early in the day with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour.
Expect cloudy skies this evening and a 60 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to 5 C overnight.
The stretch of warm weather will end tomorrow. Thursday’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a high of 10 C.
Skies will stay clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will drop to -4 C overnight.
It will be even cooler on Friday with cloudy skies and a high of 8 C.
WATCH LIVE | 'Hard for me to say' whether Emergencies Act was necessary, Ottawa officer testifies
Two Canadian women arrested after release from Syria ISIS detention camp
Two Canadian women have been arrested after arriving in Canada following their repatriation from an ISIS detention camp in Syria.
Renewing your mortgage as BoC continues to hike interest rates: what to know
If your mortgage is up for renewal in the coming months, you may be beginning to panic at the prospect of paying more to finance your home as the Bank of Canada continues its interest rate hiking cycle.
'This is a federal inquiry': Doug Ford dodges questions on Emergencies Act inquiry
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the Emergencies Act inquiry is a federal proceeding into the federal government's use of the act, and not a provincial issue.
Group using radar to find unmarked graves of Black loyalists at historic Annapolis Royal graveyard
Ground-penetrating radar is being used to find unmarked graves of Black loyalists in Annapolis Royal, N.S.
Pine-Sol cleaning products recall in Canada: What you need to know
Clorox is recalling some Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaning products in Canada and the U.S., due to possible contamination with bacteria that can make people sick.
Investigators raid home of Russian celeb Ksenia Sobchak
Russian investigators on Wednesday raided the home of Ksenia Sobchak, the glamourous daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin's one-time boss, in a move that has sent shockwaves through the country's political scene.
WATCH LIVE | 'Hard for me to say' whether Emergencies Act was necessary, Ottawa officer testifies
A senior Ottawa police officer says the federal Emergencies Act was helpful to clear 'Freedom Convoy' protesters, but he doesn't know whether it was necessary.
Immigrants make up nearly a quarter of Canadian population in 2021
The latest release of 2021 census data shows immigrants make up nearly a quarter of all people in Canada, and are projected to represent a third of people in the country by 2041.
Census figures show Atlantic provinces saw large influx of immigrants
The latest release of data from Statistics Canada's 2021 census shows the proportion of recent immigrants settling in Atlantic Canada has almost tripled in 15 years.
Man, 18, and three youths charged with attempted murder in Eskasoni stabbing
Four people are facing attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing that left a 19-year-old Eskasoni, N.S., man with life-threatening injuries.
Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is now available in Nova Scotia
People aged 12 and up can now book an appointment for Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in Nova Scotia.
Multiple men arrested after Peel police make largest drug bust in force's history
Peel Regional Police have seized more than $25 million worth of narcotics following a months-long investigation into a criminal group that allegedly used commercial trucks to import drugs across the border.
26-year-old Ontario man in 'complete disbelief' after huge Lotto Max win
A young Ontario man who just won a huge Lotto Max prize said he was in 'complete disbelief' and how has plans to purchase a house.
Tory says he’ll use strong mayor powers to create new city division for housing development
Mayor John Tory says he will be using his new strong mayor powers granted by Queen’s Park to create a new development and growth division to move housing forward.
Civil rights lawyers hope rest of Canada will follow Quebec in ending random police stops
Police officers in Quebec no longer have the power to randomly pull over drivers on the road after a landmark court ruling on Tuesday that civil rights lawyers hope will have an impact across the country.
-
Judge in Quebec racial profiling case orders end to random traffic stops
A Quebec Superior Court judge has invalidated laws that allow police to randomly pull over drivers for traffic stops. Justice Michel Yergeau ruled Tuesday on a constitutional challenge to random stops, writing that racial profiling exists and that it's a reality that weighs heavily on Black people.
Northern Ontario man charged after police seize $3.2M in illegal drugs
A Bonfield, Ont., man has been charged after search warrants yielded more than $3.2 million worth of illicit drugs in the area, the Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
Sudbury police arrest teen for displaying fake gun at bus terminal
An 18-year-old has been arrested in downtown Sudbury after being seen at the bus terminal with a handgun, police said.
TikTok challenge possibly linked to teens' deadly car crash
A car crash that left four teenagers dead may have been linked to a TikTok challenge called the 'Kia challenge', a police commissioner said.
Body found in Lake Erie
OPP are following up on a report of human remains found in the waters of Lake Erie in Long Point. Around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday OPP were notified that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and Canadian Coast Guard found a body in the water near the tip of Long Point while they were doing training exercises.
Missing girl last seen in downtown London
London police are hoping the public may be able to help in finding 20-year-old Maliha Nasir of London.
Woodstock gynecology clinic investigated for using unsterile instruments
The Southwestern Public Health Unit is warning patients of a Woodstock gynecologist office that they might be at risk for an infection after medical instruments were not sterilized.
Election Day is here: One more look at who is running for mayor in Winnipeg
Election day is here. Winnipeggers are heading to the polls across the city casting their votes to decide who will be the next mayor of the city.
Monthly gas bills going up in Manitoba
Monthly gas bills will be going up in Manitoba beginning in November.
Brantford, Ont. man has a bone to pick with the city after he claims he was forced to remove Halloween décor
A Brantford, Ont. family is ending a decade-long tradition after someone complained to the city about how they were storing their Halloween decorations.
Waterloo region responsible for creating 70,000 new homes under new proposed provincial rules
The tri-cities are on the hook for the creation of 70,000 new homes by 2031 under sweeping new housing legislation announced Tuesday by the Ontario government.
New Waterloo regional police chief to be appointed Thursday
Waterloo Regional Police Service will soon have its permanent leader.
Airdrie youth assaulted, choked unconscious by stranger at CrossIron Mills
RCMP are investigating a violent assault at CrossIron Mills mall that left a youth unconscious.
Rundle homicide victim identified as Carl Crow Chief
The Calgary Police Service has identified the 35-year-old man who died in a northeast neighbourhood Sunday morning.
Florida FBI tip off Sask. police about child pornography suspect
An Outlook man faces charges for luring, possessing child pornography and the distribution of child pornography following an investigation by Saskatchewan police services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Dade County, Florida.
Saskatoon mall security guards used excessive force in arrest, bystander says
A sidewalk arrest by Saskatoon mall security has one bystander concerned with what they see as an excessive use of force.
Saskatoon Ukrainian bilingual school getting creative to deal with influx of students
With no end in sight to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more displaced people are coming to Saskatchewan and that influx is felt in a big way at the province’s only Ukrainian bilingual school.
Girl seriously injured when hit by bus in crosswalk: police
A girl sustained serious injuries when she was struck by a school bus while crossing a street in south Edmonton Wednesday morning, police say.
Driver, Good Samaritans injured in crashes on Highway 16
Several people who stopped to help a driver west of Edmonton who rolled their pickup Wednesday morning were also injured when they were hit by passing motorists, RCMP say.
Edmonton Popeyes selling 300-piece nuggets for limited time
Between Wednesday and Friday, four Popeyes in Canada, including one in downtown Edmonton, will sell 300 nuggets and 30 dipping sauces for $210.
Officials warn those living on B.C.'s South Coast to prepare for storm season
After an extended summer, stormy weather has made a sudden arrival on B.C.'s South Coast and officials are warning residents to be prepared for a challenging season.
Beware of 'zombie debt,' local Better Business Bureau warns
With Halloween just days away, the Better Business Bureau of Mainland B.C. is warning locals to avoid getting tricked out of their money through so-called "zombie scams."
B.C. park on border with Washington state reopens after lengthy pandemic closure
One of British Columbia's last remaining COVID-19 closures has finally been lifted.
Team award winners announced ahead of 2022 CFL Awards
Six players from each Canadian Football League (CFL) organization are being recognized for their outstanding performances and will advance to the next stage of voting ahead of the 2022 CFL Awards.
'I still can't believe it': Homicide on Sask. First Nation leaves community in shock
A Saskatchewan First Nation came together for a supper on Tuesday, to mourn the loss of one of its members who was the victim of a homicide early Sunday morning.
Sask. economists audit Moe's claims ahead of Wednesday's throne speech
Saskatchewan economists Joel Bruneau and Jason Childs are weighing in on some of Premier Scott Moe’s economic claims in advance of Wednesday’s throne speech.