OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, including 16 cases involving Ottawa residents under the age of 10.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 30,590 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 602 deaths.

The 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday follows 20 cases on Wednesday and eight on Tuesday.

Provincewide, officials are reporting 413 new cases of COVID-19, and four new deaths. On Wednesday, Ontario reported its lowest daily case count in months with 304 infections.

There are 66 new cases in Toronto on Thursday, 54 in Peel Region and 29 in York Region.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 413 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Friday, 273 are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

One-hundred and forty cases involve fully vaccinated people.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 141 of the 161 people in Ontario hospital ICUs with COVID-19 related illnesses are not fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 13 to Oct. 19): 18. 7 (down from 19.4)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Oct. 13 to Oct. 19): 1.7 per cent (down from 1.8 per cent Oct. 11-17)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.99

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 827,731 (+951)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 789,301 (+1,770)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 86 per cent (+1%)

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 226 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, up from 223 active cases on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 32 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 29,762.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 11 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Thursday, up from eight on Wednesday.

There are two people in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 2

50-59: 1

60-69: 1 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 5 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 1

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 16 new cases (2,830 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Five new cases (4,056 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Four new case (6,857 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Two new cases (4,698 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (4,021 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new case (3,509 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (2,068 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new cases (1,141 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (874 total cases)

90+ years old: One new cases (533 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,849

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 771

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,096

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 108

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,919 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Tuesday.

A total of 3,435 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 23 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Nine new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Seven new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Corporate/Office: One outbreak

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (eight elementary schools, two child care centres)

Dr. F. J. McDonald Catholic elementary school (Oct. 6)

Chapman Mills elementary school (Oct. 12)

Pinecrest Queensway Headstart Child Care (Oct. 12)

Fielding Drive Public School (Oct. 13)

École élémentaire publique Charlotte Lemieux (Oct. 14)

D. Roy Kennedy Public School (Oct. 15)

École élémentaire publique Mamawi - Ottawa Ouest (Oct. 17)

St. Monica Elementary School (Oct. 17)

Child Care - Barrhaven (Oct. 18) NEW

Berrigan Elementary School (Oct. 18) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: