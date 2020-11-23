OTTAWA -- Ottawa is digging out from the first significant snowfall of the season which also saw a mix of freezing rain and rain fall in the capital.

Environment Canada says 7.8 cm of snow was on the ground by midnight with a just under one centimetre of extra snow falling before it tapered off, for a total of 8 cm at the Ottawa Airport.

Nine cm of snow was reported in downtown Ottawa. The weather station in Gatineau saw 17 cm.

To help city crews out plowing the roads, a winter weather parking ban is in effect as of 7 a.m. which means no parking on city streets.

Vehicles with on-street parking permits are exempt but are encouraged to move. The city says crews will also be clearing sidewalks and cycling lanes throughout the day.

The parking ban will come to an end at 8 p.m., the City says.

The snowfall fell short of the 15 to 20 centimetres Environment Canada said could fall. It also fell short of the Nov. 22 record of 14.4 centimetres of snow, set in 2007.

On Monday, Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 1 C and mostly cloudy.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday with a high of -3 C.

More snow, about 5 to 10 cm, is on the way for Wednesday with a high of 0 C.