OTTAWA -- The calendar still says fall, but Ottawa's fleet of snow plows and salt trucks are ready for the first major storm of the season.

"This is our first significant weather event this year and it really is going to be a tough one to predict because the forecast keeps changing," said Leila Gibbons, Ottawa's Director of Roads and Parking Services.

"Our supervisors have been out all day and they will continue through the night monitoring conditions."

In a statement on its website, the city says staff will be deployed to respond to the snowy conditions Sunday night and Monday morning.

"As always, staff will be focused on the main roadways first – the 174 and Transitway, then major arterials and the downtown core and cycling lanes, before moving to collector roads and residentials."

The city has issued a day-time on-street parking ban for Monday.

A winter weather parking ban is issued when Environment Canada forecasts 7 centimetres of snow or more in the Ottawa area.

Ottawa Bylaw says vehicles without a residential parking permit that are parked on the street during a winter weather parking ban may be ticketed or towed.

⚠️ Nov. 22, 2020 | Special Advisory:



Due to weather conditions, a winter weather parking ban will be in effect TOMORROW (Monday Nov 23) starting at 7 am across #OttCity to complete winter road operations. #OttNews https://t.co/zgVL3MFv9h pic.twitter.com/Udx96phoEA — Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) November 22, 2020

The City of Ottawa said staff were called in as the snow started to fall on Sunday.

"Teams will be out overnight clearing and treating our priority roads, sidewalks and winter cycling network," said a statement Sunday afteroon on the City of Ottawa's website.

"Due to the difficult conditions – managing heavy snow, rain, freezing rain and fluctuating temperatures, we ask for resident patience as we make our way through our beats."

The City of Ottawa's website lists parking municipal parking garages available and City of Ottawa facilities during winter weather parking bans, along with the rules for parking in the spots during winter weather parking bans.