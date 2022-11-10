Ottawa's top doctor asks province for help, won't rule out mask mandate
Ottawa's top doctor has written to the province asking for help stressing the importance of wearing masks amid an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses in children.
Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said she wrote to Ontario's premier, health minister and chief medical officer asking for more data and a "strong campaign" that people wear masks.
And although Ottawa Public Health is not mandating mask-wearing, Etches did not rule out a possible mandate down the road.
"We'll always continue to look at all of our options," Etches told CTV Morning Live on Thursday.
"But we know that viruses don't stop at municipal borders. The pressures on the pediatric hospital system are across the province, so really we are looking for that provincial solution."
The city’s board of health voted Monday night to send the letter to the province. Etches said she has not yet received a response.
"This is something hat people haven't done for a little while, and people need to understand why now," Etches said. "The mask-wearing's been low, and we've had stable COVID rates, but it's not OK right now for children who are experiencing other respiratory viruses."
Federal heath officials made a similar plea on Thursday morning. Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said multiple layers of personal protection will be necessary in the coming weeks to reduce the impact of a fall surge of influenza, RSV and COVID-19 cases on hospitals and vulnerable people.
CHEO announced Wednesday it has opened a second ICU to deal with the influx of critically ill children, many of whom are having trouble breathing. Officials there are issuing urgent pleas for people to wear masks in all public settings to blunt the impact of the surging illnesses.
Etches also suggested on Thursday she doesn't believe a local mask mandate is the most effective way to get people to mask up.
"We know that enforcement has never been the way that we've got masks to be used, by giving people tickets or trying to restrict people's behaviour," she said. "It's by people understanding this is needed.
"It's this week it's become more visible to people what's happening at CHEO, for example. We're going to see what's happening as people here this news. … We'll continue to look at if that message needs to be stronger."
According to a survey from Nanos Research, most Canadians say they would support or share some support for the return of face mask mandates this fall in indoor public space if deemed necessary by officials.
The poll conducted for CTV News found seven in 10 Canadians said they would support the return of face masks mandates to some extent.
