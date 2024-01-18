Ottawa's 'The Dancing Guy' returns to the capital celebrating 30 years of cheer

Ottawa native Cameron Hughes, who’s also known as “The Dancing Guy" returns to the nation's capital to celebrate his 30-year anniversary of service as a professional hype man.

“I’m there to put a smile on your face and bring the energy,” Hughes told CTV News Ottawa in an interview on Thursday. “

Hughes first wowed NHL fans in the stands in January 1994 when the Ottawa Senators played at the Civic Centre.

“So I got up from my seat … got into the aisle and I started dancing up and down the aisle and they’re all like, ‘Oh, he’s going for it.’ And the place went nuts,” he said. “I haven’t stopped dancing since."

Since that faithful moment, Hughes has continued entertaining fans and igniting crowds at sporting events across the globe.

He’s performed at over 1,500 sporting events, grabbing attention from sports stars Connor McDavid, Roger Federer and many more.

"They love it, they love the crowd getting behind the fun," he added.

Those who know Hughes gathered at the ByTowne Cinmena Wednesday night to celebrate his “30 years of cheer”.

“I have never seen somebody that can work up a crowd like this guy,” said Move 100's Stuntman Stu, who has known the 'King of Cheer for 25 years.

“I met Cam back when he visited Lisgar and that’s where he went to school (and where I worked),” said Saul Mogelonsky. “ He was my big supporter when I had my kidney transplant last year, kept me cheering all the time.”

Even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped by for the event, surprising his childhood friend and saluting Hughes ability to empower and excite a crowd.

This weekend, the dancing guy will be back among the Ottawa Senators and the fans, where he will be honoured for his contributions at Canadian Tire Centre.

“I never thought in a million years I’d be dancing and throwing t-shirts and lugging myself around the world, putting a smile on people’s faces,” Hughes said. “It’s something I was meant to do when you get invited to your hometown and say thanks, I mean hello … t-shirt drop.”