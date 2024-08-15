Ottawa's professional women's soccer unveils name, home pitch

Ottawa's new professional women's soccer team will take to the pitch at TD Place next year as the Ottawa Rapid FC.

The team's name, badge and colours were unveiled during an event at TD Place on Thursday.

The Ottawa Rapid FC is Ottawa's new professional women's soccer team, playing in the National Super League. (Supplied)

"We are here today to continue the push for gender equity in sport so that every kid growing up can be inspired by icons who look like them," said Ottawa Rapid FC CEO Tom Gilbert. "When the opportunity came up to take on a role as the owner and operator of a club, with my deep personal connections in Ottawa, seeing the way that this city has rallied behind women's sports, and knowing the incredible soccer community that exists here, I jumped at the opportunity to bring a team to this city."

The team, part of the Northern Super League (NSL), will play at TD Place starting in April 2025. The NSL consists of six clubs: Ottawa, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, Toronto and Halifax.

Ottawa Rapid FC's logo features a Peregrine Falcon, native to Ottawa and the fastest bird on earth. The team says the falcon is drawn in an attack position to "set the stage for who we are" and that "the symmetry of the wings is a nod to the structure and formations on the field, and the negative space between the wings is representative of Ottawa's three main rivers, the Ottawa, the Rideau, and the Gatineau."

Ottawa Rapid FC says it will release additional merchandise and information about season tickets over the coming weeks.