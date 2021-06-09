OTTAWA -- Ottawa's outdoor swimming pools, beaches and wading pools will open over the next two weeks, as the province moves into Step One of the Roadmap to Reopen plan.

The city of Ottawa has announced that outdoor swimming pools will open on Friday. On June 19, lifeguards will begin to patrol Ottawa's four public beaches.

Here is a look at the opening plans for outdoor swimming pools, wading pools and beaches in June.

Outdoor deep-water swimming pools

The city of Ottawa says outdoor swimming pool facilities will open on June 11.

The number of swimmers will be reduced for both public and lane swims and COVID-safety protocols will be in place.

Reservations can be made beginning on June 10 at 6pm at ottawa.ca/recreation for a one-hour session.

Beaches

Lifeguards will be on duty at Mooney's Bay, Westboro, Britannia and Petrie Island beaches starting Saturday, June 19.

Lifeguards will be on duty daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. until Aug. 29.

The city says it has worked with Ottawa Public Health to implement the following COVID-19 prevention measures at beaches:

Enhanced cleaning measures for beach washrooms

Extra comfort stations (portable toilets)

Sanitization stations

Exterior hand-washing stations

Wading pools

Ottawa's wading pools will open on Thursday, June 24.

Wading Pool Attendants are on duty during all operating hours to provide safety supervision at the pools.

Reservations can be made for 30-minute sessions on site at each wading pool location. Swimmers are only required to exit the pool following their 30-minute session, if the subsequent session is fully booked.

Ottawa's splash pads opened in May.