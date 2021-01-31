OTTAWA -- The Renfrew County and District Health Unit warns anyone who visited Renfrew Pontiac Livestock in Cobden last Tuesday may have been exposed to COVID-19.

On Sunday, the health unit issued an advisory for potential exposure after confirming a person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Renfrew County visited Renfrew Pontiac Livestock on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

If you visited Renfrew Pontiac Livestock between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Jan. 26, the health unit recommends you self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

"If you develop symptoms, immediately self-isolate and contact Renfrew County Virtual Triage Assessment Centre (RCVTAC) at 1-844-727-6404 or RCDHU at 613-735-8654 or 1-800-267-1097 to arrange for testing," the Renfrew County and District Health Unit said in a statement on Sunday.

The health unit says it's conducting case and contact management with appropriate individuals and organizations, and all affected parties will receive specific instructions on self-isolation and self-monitoring based on exposure.