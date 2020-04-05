OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s first COVID-19 Care Clinic will open its doors on Monday in Bells Corners.

The clinic at D. Aubrey Moodie Intermediate School on Moodie Drive will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The site will be operated by staff and physicians from the Queensway Carleton Hospital, as well as primary care physicians and pediatricians from the community.

The Queensway Carleton Hospital says the clinic’s primary function will be to provide treatment for people with symptoms of respiratory illness – cough, fever and cold-like symptoms. The clinic will be equipped to do basic diagnostic tests, such as chest X-rays and lab tests.

Here's a sneak peek at the Care Clinic:#ottnews pic.twitter.com/yzGLfirrr5 — Queensway Carleton Hospital and Foundation (@QCHOttawa) April 2, 2020

Ottawa Hospital medical director of emergency management Dr. Andrew Willmore told reporters last Thursday the clinic will be able to see up to 200 patients a day.

“This will further protect our emergency departments, and will also reduce pressure on family doctor’s offices.”

Residents who need to be tested for COVID-19 are encouraged to go to the COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre at the Brewer Arena.

A second care clinic, operated by the Montfort Hospital, is ready to open if needed.