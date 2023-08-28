Ottawa's English school boards say some school bus routes might be disrupted

Ottawa's English language public and catholic school boards are warning families that there could be some disruptions to school bus transportation this fall.

In emails, both the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) and the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) said the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) negotiated contracts with nine of 10 bus companies serving Ottawa schools.

"We are reaching out to inform you that we were not able to successfully renew the contract for service provided to some West End schools in both Boards," the email says. "This may affect your child's transportation routes. However, these changes do not affect students who take OC Transpo in the West End. OSTA is currently collaborating with other bus operators to try and come up with viable solutions."

OSTA was not available for an interview Monday.

The school boards say there remains a shortage of school bus drivers and the loss of one bus company that used to serve 36 bus routes will create additional challenges.

"While OSTA has successfully secured transportation for most students in the Ottawa area, this news is challenging and frustrating for families who must now find ways to transport their children to school. We will continue to work with OSTA to find alternate solutions," the school boards said.

OSTA will open its parent portal on Wednesday.

Classes resume for students in the OCDSB and the OCSB on Sept. 5.

There has been no word from Ottawa's two French language school boards about possible school bus disruptions. Classes resume Tuesday in both the French public and catholic school boards.