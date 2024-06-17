OTTAWA
    • North Grenville mayor looking at Kemptville Campus for federal public servants

    One of the buildings on Kemptville Campus. June 17th, 2024. (Jack Richardson/CTV News Ottawa). One of the buildings on Kemptville Campus. June 17th, 2024. (Jack Richardson/CTV News Ottawa).
    Nancy Peckford, the Mayor of North Grenville, says the town wants to use Kemptville Campus as a government office so the thousands of public servants living in the community don't have to commute to Ottawa in the fall.

    "Quite frankly, here in North Grenville, we've been a beneficiary of the fact that people have had more hybrid work options," Peckford told CTV News on Monday.

    Last month, Peckford voiced her disappointment with the federal government's return-to-office mandate, which will require public servants to work in-person at least three times a week.

    North Grenville is roughly 50 kilometres south of Ottawa, so Peckford is recommending a closer option.

    "Kemptville Campus is an excellent co-working option," she explained. "It gives some relief to those federal employees who, for a variety of different reasons, may not be able to fulfill the new Treasury Board commitment."

    Kemptville Campus has about 17 buildings, and while most are currently occupied, the town feels a few of them would work well for public servants.

    "There are a lot of different kinds of spaces available here," said Liz Sutherland, the Executive Director of Kemptville Campus. "Wide open spaces that have good audio-visual tech and natural light. The big windows that you get with the kind of mid-century and early century buildings.

    "But they're now very suitable for co-working spaces or gathering spaces for people having meetings as well." 

