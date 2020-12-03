OTTAWA -- Forty-one more Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Public Health Ontario reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday. The 41 new cases comes after 46 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches told CTV News at Six on Wednesday that Ottawa's COVID-19 situation remains "pretty stable."

Across Ontario, there are 1,824 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Public Health Ontario reports 592 new cases in Peel Region, 396 cases in Toronto and 187 in York Region.

Fourteen deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported across Ontario.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot of the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,603 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Dec. 1.

A total 3,367 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Dec. 1.

Ottawa's positivity rate was 1.5 per cent for the period Nov. 24 to 30.

The taskforce says the average turnaround time to receive a COVID-19 test result is 25 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

There are 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

Four new cases were reported in Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported six new cases on Thursday.

There are no new cases in Renfrew County.