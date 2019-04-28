

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live with files from CTV Ottawa





Ottawa residents, volunteers, city staff and the military have spent the weekend sandbagging roads and properties, as flood waters continue to rise across the region.

The latest forecast for the Ottawa River shows water levels are forecast to peak Tuesday at Britannia/Lac Deschenes, and Wednesday at the Hull Marina.

The Ottawa River Regulating Committee expects water levels to rise another 37 mm at Britannia/Lac Deschenes and 61 cm at Gatineau/Hull Marina. In a statement, the Regulating Committee said "flows and levels along the Ottawa River are forecast to exceed those of May 2017 in all areas along the Ottawa River."

On Saturday, the Canadian Military said 450 troops were deployed in Cumberland, Britannia, Constance Bay and Horton. The troops are assisting with sandbagging efforts, providing support to civil authorities and going door-to-door advising residents of the current situation.

The City of Ottawa declared a State of Emergency on Thursday due to the flooding, and requested military assistance.

Clarence-Rockland has also declared a state of emergency. The municipality tweeted Sunday morning that military personnel had arrived to assist with flood relief operations.