OTTAWA -- Three Ottawa restaurants are on the list of Canada's top restaurants in 2020, including a restaurant that opened one year ago.

Canada's 100 Best Restaurants ranks Alice, Atelier and Riviera on its list of top 100 restaurants across Canada. This is the sixth annual list of the country's top dining destinations.

Alice on Adeline Street in Little Italy is one of 22 new restaurants on the list this year, and ranks 94th out of the top 100 restaurants in Canada. The restaurant with Chef Briana Kim opened last June.

Riviera on Sparks Street is ranked 26th on the list.

"Arguably the most stylish of Ottawa's restaurants, Riviera is housed in a heritage bank building, just steps from Parliament Hill on the pedestrian stretch of Sparks Street," said Canada's 100 Best Restaurants.

"Food and drink both take inspiration from the art deco retro vibe, offering magnificent updates on classic steakhouse fare."

Atelier on Rochester Street is ranked 32nd on the list.

"Atelier has bucked trends since opening in 2008. At a time when so many other fine-dining restaurants were abandoning the tasting-menu business, Atelier was forging ahead with razor-sharp focus on just that," writes Canada's 100 Best Restaurants.

"For the past dozen years, Chef Marc Lepine has remained committed to blind menus of 12 dishes. In fact, the only change at Atelier has been the addition of a second floor, doubling the chance to nab one of its 45 coveted seats."

Canada's 100 Best Restaurants rank Alo in Toronto at the top restaurant in Canada.

Restaurant Les Fougeres in Chelsea also made the list of top restaurants in Canada, at 61st.

The ranking by Canada's 100 Best Restaurants is based on a poll of a national panel of 103 judges, who each submitted a ranked list of their top ten dining experiences in 2019.