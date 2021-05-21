OTTAWA -- With the clock ticking to use the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, several Ottawa residents say they're ready to roll up their sleeve and receive the second dose.

On Friday, the province gave the ready light to use the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as a second dose. Those who received the first dose of AstraZeneca between March 10 and March 10 will be first in line to get their second dose.

Like many in Ottawa, Bilal Baalbaki is waiting for his second shot of AstraZeneca vaccine.

"I want it. I go for it right away," said Baalbaki. "Ready for it now."

He got his first dose on March 17 and wants his second shot as soon as possible.

Public Health Ontario says the remaining inventory of AstraZeneca vaccines will be used as second doses. Officials said new studies show the risk is low enough to go on.

At least 66,000 Ottawa residents are waiting for their second dose of AstraZeneca. Pharmacies like Promed in Alta Vista are also waiting.

"I’m hoping to hear from the government soon. Definitely, we will call everybody and give them their second shots," said pharmacist and owner, Lubna Fawaz.

As of Thursday, the province had received 1.1 million doses of AstraZeneca. There is more supply of AstraZeneca coming, but it’s not clear if there will be enough to cover all second shots.

Most of the second shots will be directed to Windsor, Toronto and Kingston.

Several thousand people drove to Kingston from Ottawa to get early shots. They will have to do the same to get their second dose.

As 55,000 of the remaining doses are set to expire at the end of May, pharmacies said they can respond quickly.

"If they send it on the 24th, by the 26th we will get it done," Fawaz said. "So we will get it done before the expiry. But I hope to receive them earlier so we can book the patients to let them know.”

Meanwhile Lisa Rudyk got her first shot at the beginning of April and would prefer a second dose of the same vaccine.

"Unless more research comes out that the mixing is more effective than AstraZeneca, I’ll stick to AstraZeneca,” she said.

For Baalbaki, a grandfather of seven, he’s hoping in the next few weeks, he’ll be fully vaccinated.

"I want to protect my family, I want to protect myself,” he said.