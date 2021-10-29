OTTAWA -- Ottawa police have charged a man and woman with using forged documents to falsely attest they were vaccinated against COVID-19.

The investigation started last month when the director of a local shelter told police they suspected an employee had presented a fraudulent vaccination certificate to keep her job.

Police found the employee obtained her certificate using forged documents that falsely attested she had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A man in the same household also obtained a certificate by submitting forged documents, police said.

In both cases, the forged documents said they had received COVID-19 vaccines in the United States, according to police.

On Thursday, police charged Alexis Maitland, 38, and Dominic Poissant, 47, with uttering forged documents and obtaining by false pretence.

They were released on a promise to appear in court.

Police have made it clear that people who sell, buy, use or knowingly accept false vaccination credentials will be charged criminally.

On Wednesday, an Ottawa paramedic was arrested and charged with using forged documents to obtain his vaccine certificate. He was fired from the paramedic service.

And on Tuesday, Ottawa police said they had charged a Gatineau man with selling false vaccine certificates to Ontario and Quebec residents.